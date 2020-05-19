Some alarmed over satellites

Sharp-eyed people may have noticed a procession of lights crossing the evening sky in recent months.

These were probably a few of the 12,000 satellites being launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX venture Starlink.

While the ordinary viewer might enjoy the display of lights, astronomers and scientists are alarmed at the potential disruption they will cause to both astronomy and other communications satellites.

Mike Bailey, of the Southland Astronomical Society, said today the new satellites would even spell an end to aurora photographs being free of satellite streaks.

The public can view a procession of Starlink satellites (conditions permitting), travelling west to east, at the following times:

6:47 pm, Tuesday, May 19

5:47 pm, Wednesday, May 20

6:23 pm, Thursday, May 21