Some still without power following snow

Just 11 customers remained without power in Glenorchy on Wednesday following Monday's big snow dump in the Queenstown Lakes region.

This footage, shot by a local resident, shows the volume of snow which fell in Glenorchy earlier in the week.

Aurora Energy says it battled extreme conditions to try and restore power to 3000 properties.

Heavy snow fell on trees, causing branches and power lines to fall on Glenorchy Road.

The township was cut off for a day while crews cleared the blocked road and it reopened to both lanes of traffc on Tuesday night.

An update on the Aurora Energy website said the remaining outages were affecting 11 customers in the wider Glenorchy area,

It asked people to keep clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times.