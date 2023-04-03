The South Today Bulletin: Friday, March 31

Nightly news bulletin from Friday, March 31, 2023.



Top stories: Dunedin Hospital staff deal with a stressful trauma exercise.. but a very willing patient; emerging fashion designers showcase their creations.. as part of the iD Dunedin fashion show; and classic cars meet a vehicle of the future.. as Invercargill's George Begg Festival roars into gear.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.