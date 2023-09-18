The South Today Bulletin: Monday, September 18

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, September 18, 2023.

Top stories: Dunedin councillor Jim O'Malley is launching his own electoral bid, taking a stand against cuts to the new hospital build; Ranfurly Fire Station reaches and celebrates a very special milestone, alongside a dedicated volunteer; and Chinese culture is on display in Dunedin, for the traditional Mid Autumn Festival spanning back three thousand years.

