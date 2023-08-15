The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, August 15, 2023.



Top stories: Willow trees alongside Lake Hayes are being chopped down, to be replaced by 150,000 native plants in a major restoration project; A Mosgiel hairdresser prepares to put down the scissors, after more than half a century of cutting and styling hair; and Southland's Brick Show returned to Gore, with the popular event showcasing local creativity using Lego blocks.



