The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, August 8

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



Top stories: The theft of a wood-splitting machine at Dunedin City Baptist Church brings a cold chill to local families; former New Zealand idol star Steve Broad secures victory in the Invercargill City Council by-election; and plenty to do in Naseby, as the small town combines three of its popular attractions into the Maniototo Adventure Park.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.