The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, July 11

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, 11 July, 2023.

Top stories: Otago University announces its decision regarding the controversial rebranding including a new logo; A Christchurch survey reveals strong emotions among road users about a new bike lane in the central city; and Milton siblings Zoe and Millar McElrea triumph at the Young Farmer of the Year competition securing the top prize.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.