The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Top stories: Celebrations in Christchurch as staff and students mark a major anniversary for the University of Canterbury; A new home on the other side of the world marks a milestone for refugee families settling in Invercargill; and Southland rural women enjoy a special lunch in Gore celebrating their hard mahi on the farm.

