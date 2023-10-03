The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, October 3

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Top stories: Dunedin climate activist Rosemary Penwarden gets convicted, but says it won't deter her from pushing to make change; Strong winds hammer the southern regions, causing issues in the air and on the roads, reaching a tipping point; and, it's go big or go home for new OUSA president Keegan Wells, as she looks to improve the Dunedin student experience.

