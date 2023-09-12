The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, September 12, 2023.



Top stories: Head injuries are always a huge risk in motorsport, but the solution might be right in front of our eyes; cars are no longer needed to learn to drive in Christchurch, thanks to a new simulator in an ambulance; and some Dunedin primary school pupils are showing off their art skills, with a new multicultural religious mural.



