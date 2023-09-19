The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Top stories: Somethings making people sick in Queenstown, and it's coming out of their taps; Christchurch climate activists are rallying against Tarras airport, kicking off Climate Action Week; and a West Otago couple are climbing their way to the top of the farming world, gunning for the Rural Life Year of the Farmer award.

