The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, September 26

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Top stories: Anticipation is rising for Southland anglers, with the fishing season just around the corner; some eager shoppers brave a frosty Dunedin morning, as popular clothing brand Lululemon makes its way down south; and Christchurch's up and coming hip-hop talents are taking centre stage.. using their voices as instruments.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.