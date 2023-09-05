The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, September 5

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



Top stories: Intense emotions across the South, as thousands of medical professionals take to the streets demanding for better pay; safety concerns around Lyttleton's Magazine Bay Marina may force it to be demolished entirely, after years of deterioration; and a Dunedin auction offers some unusual exotic gifts for Father's Day, seemingly bringing animals back from the dead.



