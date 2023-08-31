The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, August 30

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, 30 August, 2023.

Top stories: Thousands of tonnes of extra rocks go towards future proofing the Mataura River from possible floods; tree felling on an Arthur's Point hill causes a stir with some worried locals voicing concerns about erosion risks; and some Canterbury aerospace students are revelling in their rocket launching success.

