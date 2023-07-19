The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



Top stories: Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann is fired up and ready to go, for her World Cup debut in Dunedin; Selwyn man Blair McConnell isn't letting blindness deter his dreams, as he prepares to conquer the world's biggest marathon; and football fever is ramping up in Dunedin, with one super-fan travelling from across the globe for the Women's World Cup.



