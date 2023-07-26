The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, July 26

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, July 26, 2023.



Top stories: Dunedin Symphony Orchestra is feeling a little flat, as their new funding leaves them hanging on by a string; Invercargill's police squad welcomes a new member, but he's a little fluffier than your average officer; and the Riversdale Arts Mixed Media exhibition is showcasing some local art, and marking a major milestone.



