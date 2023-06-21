The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, June 21

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Top stories: Construction begins on a new wharf and boat club at Broad Bay, as a special occasion looms; Marine biologists in Fiordland have a rare encounter with an unusual species on Sunfish; and an iconic rock album is brought to life in Dunedin, as Pink Floyd's music gets a visual accompaniment.

