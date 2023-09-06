The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, September 6

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, September 6, 2023.



Top stories: Firefighters battle an early morning blaze in Invercargill's Pall Mall Arcade building, causing a child to be rushed to hospital with major burns; Queenstown's Diva Landscapes takes out a top national prize, maintaining gardens with their beautiful designs; and a Dunedin artist teaches school pupils some riveting new techniques, using their art to restore the old Sims Engineering site.



