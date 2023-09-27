The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, September 9, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, 27 September, 2023.

Top stories: Bird Rescue Dunedin could be in strife, following a complaint from a member of the public; some Canterbury fire volunteers are brushing up on some of their key skills, in anticipation of a busy summer season; and Dunedin's St Clair Hot Saltwater Pool is rolling back the pool cover, just in time for spring.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.