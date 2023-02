Kathleen Laing bought a standard mobility scooter about eight months ago before their son modified it "a bit" she and her husband Ray could ride it together.

Mr Laing (86) is in care at Oxford Court and Mrs Laing lives at their nearby home.

Each day, she travels around to Oxford Court on the scooter, picks him up and they go for sightseeing drives around South Dunedin.

Read the full subscriber story here