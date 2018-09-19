Suffrage day celebrated in Ashburton

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Ashburton in a memorial walk led by six pipers to celebrate a landmark event in New Zealand's history.

The walk was organised by the Mid Canterbury Suffrage 125 Committee.

Women, and men, gathered at Baring Square.

Some dressed in period costume, others in the purple and white colours of the Suffrage movement, marching from the cenotaph to the Ashburton Domain under the skirl of the bagpipes.

The head girls from Mount Hutt College and Ashburton College concluded the memorial walk with the planting of a Kate Sheppard rose in the domain.