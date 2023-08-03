Swiss footballers speak about their time in Dunedin

After being based in Dunedin for the past few weeks, the Swiss are set to depart Dunedin tomorrow as they embark on the top 16 phase of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

They qualified following their 2-0 win against the Philippines and 0-0 draws against Norway and the Football Ferns and play Spain in Auckland on Saturday.

The Swiss have been staying at the Distinction Hotel, used the newly renovated Tahuna Park as their training facilities and played two games (Philippines and New Zealand) at Dunedin Stadium.