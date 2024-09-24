Telling stories in ink

Tattoo artist Dell Reuben believes he's achieving his goal of providing a sanctuary for people to have their stories told in ink.

The owner of Dunedin tattoo studio Redemption Ink says the shop provides a space for people to let their guard down.

“It’s one of those places where all the crap is left at the front door and feel free to be yourself."

And staff are keen to break the negative stigma often associated with tattoos.

“When you actually sit down a person and chat to them, you realise they're not that much different from you," Reuben said.

"Just introducing people to a different side of the tattoo culture, it's not all about being an outlaw or being a badass."

Redemption Ink owner Dell Reuben sketches out a new tattoo design, Reuben is organising the first Dunedin Tattoo Expo, due to be hel in April 2025. PHOTOS: JACK WARD

He says the studio sees a wide spectrum of clients walking through the door.

“The range of people I’ve had from different professions in this shop. From law professionals all the way to you know name it, it's just a massive variety of people."

Mr Reuben is a self-taught tattoo artist, having worked in Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand over the last 15 years.

He decided to move south to Dunedin from Christchurch last year, and says he wants to lead by example in helping people redeem themselves.

“I have mucked up in the past. And I think there were a lot of times where I was hoping for a second chance and I did finally get it."

"I just like to be able to provide that for people.”

Mr Reuben's tattoo studio shares its space in Princes Street with barbershop MAI Barbers.

The collaborated to open the shared business space almost a year ago, embracing a shared ethos of 'look good, feel good.'

MAI Barbers owner Jamie Siggleko believes the two businesses complement each other well, especially given their cultural similarities.

"We wanted this space to be that place where people felt comfortable enough to come through, whether it was for a haircut or a tattoo."

Meanwhile Dell Reuben has even bigger plans.

He's busy organising the city's inaugural Tattoo Expo, set to held next April at the Dunedin Town Hall.

“The goal for the expo is to bring the tattoo culture to Dunedin."

Tattooist Jem White concentrates as he works on adding a new artwork to a client's body at Redemption Ink.

"It is sorely lacking - the South Island in general - but especially the South, it gets overlooked a lot.”

He's planning to bring ink artists from as far north as Whakatāne down to the three-day event, with the aim of helping close the gap in the tattoo market in this part of the country.

"It was so closed-knit down here and I was like it needs to be opened up. Because it is a tattoo community."

Reuben is encouraging people to get behind their local artists and businesses, with the hopes of making it an annual event.

And he feels he owes it to the trade to make the expo a success.

“I love this industry. It has done so much for me."

- By Jack Ward, made with the support of NZ On Air