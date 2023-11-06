Monday, 6 November 2023

Thrilling rides at Glendhu Bay

    High-octane energy took over the tranquility of Glendhu Bay as the Lucas Oil Hydro Thunder New Zealand Series kicked off its 2023-24 racing series at the weekend.

    Spectators lined the shore - and parts of the water - to watch the boats being put to the test by junior competitors through to the big guns.

    There was no shortage of thrills as the high-powered hydroplanes raced their four laps of the 2000m course, spraying walls of water behind them and planing above the water as they vied for the lead.

