Thrilling rides at Glendhu Bay

High-octane energy took over the tranquility of Glendhu Bay as the Lucas Oil Hydro Thunder New Zealand Series kicked off its 2023-24 racing series at the weekend.

Spectators lined the shore - and parts of the water - to watch the boats being put to the test by junior competitors through to the big guns.

There was no shortage of thrills as the high-powered hydroplanes raced their four laps of the 2000m course, spraying walls of water behind them and planing above the water as they vied for the lead.