Top talent turns out for Lawrence Rodeo

Scorching sunshine and about 1100 spectators turned out for the 37th annual Lawrence Rodeo on Saturday.

Power, agility and endurance were on show with saddled and bareback horse bronco, bull riding, rope and tie, steer wrestling and no fewer than 61 entrants in the sharp-turning barrel racing.

Lawrence Rodeo Club President and former bull rider Stephen Whitehead said he was proud of the club’s efforts in making the event a success.