Truckies keeping shelves stocked during lockdown

Imagine driving from Christchurch to Dunedin and only passing one single car.



That's the experience for at least one Foodstuffs night delivery driver since New Zealand went into lockdown three weeks ago.

Dunedin driver Michael Hurrell, who has been with the Foodstuffs for 33 years, says he was amazed at how quiet the roads are.

Fellow driver Bryonne Nichols reckons the empty roads are making deliveries around town much easier.

Foodstuffs main distribution warehouse in Dunedin takes up 17,500 square metres with 16 aisles.

Each aisle is about five pallet loads high, stuffed full of products ready for distribution to local New World and PAK'nSAVE supermarkets.

Dunedin distribution manager Gareth Weatherston says he never worried the distribution warehouse would run out of supplies.

To meet the demand, Foodstuffs increased their deliveries to replenish supermarket shelves.