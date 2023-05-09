Trucks a frustration for residents

Frustrated Waikouaiti residents say they are not being listened to as they battle the constant rumble of trucks past their homes.

Up to 184 trucks are allowed to drive to and from Mainland Poultry Ltd farms through the town’s main residential street — Beach St — every week to access State Highway 1.

Residents say the trucks damage the street, are noisy and make it unsafe for children crossing the road and they worry the shaking they cause could be damaging their homes.