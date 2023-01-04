Turnoff helps traffic flow at Kiwi Water Park

Users of the Lowburn recreational reserve and the neighbouring Kiwi Water Park say they received a Christmas gift from Land Information New Zealand (Linz) and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency when a right-turning bay was completed ahead of time.

Frequent users of the popular lakeside spots in Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6) believe the 100kmh speed limit in the area should also be lowered from north of Lowburn Harbour to the entrance to Cromwell.

Previously, the absence of a turning bay had looked to wash out the hopes of the Lake Dunstan water park opening this summer as it was judged necessary to ensure traffic safety in the area.