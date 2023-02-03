Verrall visits new hospital site

On just her second day as the Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall flew to Dunedin to visit the site of a contentious subject, the city’s planned new hospital.

It was a priority to visit because the hospital build in the central city was an important project and she was aware of significant local concern, Dr Verrall said.

"I came to listen and understand the concerns."

The Government has been under sustained pressure to explain, justify or scrap design changes, or cuts, announced just before Christmas.