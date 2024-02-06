Veteran still getting buzz from sport

You will be hard-pressed to find a more jovial character than Vincent Paddam.

Whether it is on the football field or the athletics track, the 74-year-old is no closer to putting the brakes on and slowing down.

The striker - "my goal rate is very low at the moment" - is still out on the park every Saturday, playing in the over 45s league, and he joined them again for the Masters Games this week.

Paddam, a self-confessed football "fanatic", has played at the event for years and enjoys the friendly nature among the teams.

- Made with the support of NZ on Air