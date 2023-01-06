VIDEO: New digs give space for growth

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A roof connecting the new packhouse at Jackson Orchards with the main store is yet to be completed, but the main line started operation yesterday grading and sorting apricots.
Construction of the 35.5sq m packhouse began in June and was scheduled to be completed by mid-February.
Orchard manager Tania Avis said the packhouse had a similar floor space to where they previously worked but was much more spacious.