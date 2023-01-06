Friday, 6 January 2023

VIDEO: New digs give space for growth

    A roof connecting the new packhouse at Jackson Orchards with the main store is yet to be completed, but the main line started operation yesterday grading and sorting apricots.<--break->

    Construction of the 35.5sq m packhouse began in June and was scheduled to be completed by mid-February.

    Orchard manager Tania Avis said the packhouse had a similar floor space to where they previously worked but was much more spacious.

