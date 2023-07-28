VIDEO: Petition aims for free-tuition assurances

Southern Institute of Technology’s former chief financial officer on Wednesday launched a petition aiming to save its zero-fees scheme.

The zero-fees regime was introduced in 2001 to attract students into the region and the Southland’s institution is the only tertiary provider to offer free tuition to all New Zealand students.

During SIT’s Re-O Week yesterday, Bharat Guha — now a student — said he decided to take this step as there was a lot of uncertainty around the future of zero fees since the national polytechnic merger.