VIDEO: Teen awarded Mountbatten Medal for saving brother

A South Otago teenager, who rescued his brother from perilous surf, is the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious international bravery award.

Yesterday, Sri Lankan-born Kalya Kandegoda Gamage, of Chrystalls Beach near Milton, was presented with the Commonwealth Mountbatten Medal for bravery in a surf rescue, during a special assembly at Tokomairiro High School, in Milton.

Kalya Kandegoda Gamage holds the Mountbatten Medal for bravery, which he received in a special ceremony at Tokomairiro High School yesterday morning for saving younger brother Kithmi from violent swells off Chrystalls Beach near Milton last August. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

The courageous 14-year-old plucked his 12-year-old brother Kithmi from violent 3m surf at the remote Chrystalls Beach in August last year, after a family walk took a near-calamitous turn when Kithmi was pulled from the shore by a rogue wave.