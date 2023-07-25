VIDEO: Teen awarded Mountbatten Medal for saving brother

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A South Otago teenager, who rescued his brother from perilous surf, is the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious international bravery award.
Yesterday, Sri Lankan-born Kalya Kandegoda Gamage, of Chrystalls Beach near Milton, was presented with the Commonwealth Mountbatten Medal for bravery in a surf rescue, during a special assembly at Tokomairiro High School, in Milton.
The courageous 14-year-old plucked his 12-year-old brother Kithmi from violent 3m surf at the remote Chrystalls Beach in August last year, after a family walk took a near-calamitous turn when Kithmi was pulled from the shore by a rogue wave.