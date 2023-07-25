Tuesday, 25 July 2023

VIDEO: Teen awarded Mountbatten Medal for saving brother

    By Richard Davison
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    A South Otago teenager, who rescued his brother from perilous surf, is the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious international bravery award.

    Yesterday, Sri Lankan-born Kalya Kandegoda Gamage, of Chrystalls Beach near Milton, was presented with the Commonwealth Mountbatten Medal for bravery in a surf rescue, during a special assembly at Tokomairiro High School, in Milton.

    Kalya Kandegoda Gamage holds the Mountbatten Medal for bravery, which he received in a special...
    Kalya Kandegoda Gamage holds the Mountbatten Medal for bravery, which he received in a special ceremony at Tokomairiro High School yesterday morning for saving younger brother Kithmi from violent swells off Chrystalls Beach near Milton last August. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON
    The courageous 14-year-old plucked his 12-year-old brother Kithmi from violent 3m surf at the remote Chrystalls Beach in August last year, after a family walk took a near-calamitous turn when Kithmi was pulled from the shore by a rogue wave.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     