Vintage Sunbeams ready to shine in Brighton rally

Colin and Joan Pearce bought their first of three Sunbeams — a 1911 — after seeing it sitting in a paddock on a dairy farm just north of Dunedin in the early 1970s.

"One makes us an enthusiast, but having three means we might have a slight obsession," Mrs Pearce said.

The 1911 and 1912 will be driven in this Saturday’s Dunedin to Brighton Veteran Car Rally by family members, and Mr Pearce hoped to drive the currently misbehaving 1913/14.