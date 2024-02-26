Vintage vehicles on show

Volkswagen cars have been a passion of Ken Berry’s for almost seven decades.

The 84-year-old Dunedin man started working on the German cars as an apprentice mechanic at age 15, and still works as a Volkswagen (VW) specialist to this day.

His sunny yellow 1975 Volkswagen Beetle stood out among the wide range of cars on display at the inaugural Dunedin Brit and Euro Car Show at the Brighton Domain yesterday.