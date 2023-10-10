Vital rescue service showcased

A function to highlight the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter service was held in Invercargill yesterday.

About 60 business leaders, mayors, representatives from funding organisations and representatives from service clubs attended to showcase the service in Southland.

Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Martin Dippie said as about 30% of its flights originated in the region, it wanted to promote its services there.

Formerly named the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust, it recently added to its title to properly reflect its scope.