Warm welcome for Adelaide ice figure skaters

Crossing the ditch has paid off for a team of Australian ice figure skaters, who say they could not be more appreciative of the warm Dunedin welcome they received competing in the NZ Masters Games at the weekend.Two teams from the Adelaide Ice Magic made the decision to travel from South Australia to compete in Dunedin, giving many of their skaters their first international experience.

"We’ve never had the opportunity to take them overseas before, so we thought, ‘let’s jump the pond’", adult captain Danielle Wride said.

Members of the visiting Adelaide Ice Magic team keep an eye on the competition at the Dunedin Ice Stadium, in the NZ Masters Games.

The team, aged 22 to 40, won gold in the synchronised event, recording a personal best score of 30.48, two points higher than their previous best.

Their sister team - Adelaide Ice Magic advanced adult - also won gold in their synchronised event, while four skaters won gold, and one silver, in the individual technical.