Workers protest at Dunedin court

A small but enthusiastic group have protested for better pay and conditions at Dunedin's courthouse.

Ministry of Justice staff were joined by affiliated unions.

Around 10 workers left their posts at the Dunedin courthouse and joined supporters on Stuart St before walking to Castle St.

Once there the protesters shook signboards, and received many toots from passing cars and trucks.

The workers are protesting for better pay and conditions, and intend to ''work to rule'' in the coming weeks.