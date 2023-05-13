Zoi Sadowski-Synnott cleans up at sports awards

Medal-winning machine Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (22), Wānaka’s most highly decorated athlete last year, won sportswoman of the year and the Bruce Grant Memorial Award at last night’s Central Otago Sports Awards function at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

The Bruce Grant Memorial Trophy is the district’s supreme award and was awarded to Sadowski-Synnott for continued outstanding performances in snowboarding on the world stage during 2022.

Promising Olympian biathlete Campbell Wright, of Lake Hawea, won the Central Otago Sportsman of the Year award for 2022.