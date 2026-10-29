Volunteers with the Regent 24-Hour Book Sale team will be out and about across Dunedin this Sunday, November 1, for the annual collection day.

Dunedin people are invited to meet the cheerful crew at the book sale van to donate books or bric-a-brac for the sale.

The van will be at the following locations on Sunday:

9am — Woolworths Andersons Bay Rd; 10am — Richardson St, St Clair (by St Clair School); 11am — Main Rd, Green Island; noon — Vetlife Mornington; 1pm —Taieri Rd, opposite Wakari Hospital entrance; 2pm — Fresh Choice, Roslyn; 2.30pm — Port Chalmers (by Port Chalmers Motors); 3pm — Valley Project rooms, by North East Valley Normal School.

The Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale will return on Friday and Saturday, February 19-20, from 10am-10pm, at the Breeze Arena, Edgar Centre.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz