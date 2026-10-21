

Scaling indoor climbing walls worked up a solid appetite for burgers among three young participants.

The trio tested their grip at Resistance Climbing Gym during an afternoon session hosted by Recreate NZ.

The charitable trust runs social activities for young people aged 10 to 35 with intellectual disabilities.

Recreate NZ Dunedin lead programme co-ordinator Charlotte Hamilton said the Otago branch of the organisation was established in July.

“We do mainly weekend-based programmes . . . doing social stuff like this, out and about in the community,” Miss Hamilton said.

Ben, 13, scaled the main wall via a pink route and tackled several nearby faces during the group’s visit to the gym.

He liked the Recreate NZ outings, which had included a walk to the Long Beach cave and a session at Clip ‘n Climb.

“I have a really great time,” Ben said.

Ben, 13, tries out bouldering during a recent trip organised by Recreate NZ. Photo: Sam Henderson

Jessica, 18, completed several ascents during the afternoon.

She had taken part in previous excursions, including a trip to North Otago.

“We went to Ōamaru… looking at the penguins.”

Zeke, 12, was a taking part in the trust events for the first time.

He was preparing to try bouldering, aiming to reach the summit.

“I’m going to give it a go,” Zeke said.

“I’m ready for it.”

After their climbing sessions the trio were looking forward to having burgers to refuel.

Miss Hamilton said volunteers, such as University of Otago students, assisted participants during sessions.

Anyone interested can visit recreate.org.nz for details about joining future events.

“It is great to get it out in the community and let people know.

“All of our programmes are on our website.”

She enjoyed being part of a charity that aimed to build confidence and camaraderie.

“I just love hanging out with such cool people.

“They’re always just so fun to hang out with.

“I also love being able to see people try something new, get a bit out of their comfort zone and also making friendships as well. It’s really special. Just sort of widening people’s worlds, I guess you could say,” Miss Hamilton said.