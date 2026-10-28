Local Legends is our new weekly feature in The Star recognising volunteers and everyday locals working hard behind the scenes without any expectation of praise.

This week we profile Pakistani Community of Otago president Anam Nawaz.

Mrs Nawaz played a central role in uniting Dunedin’s Pakistani residents under one banner.

Two separate groups had operated for years, creating confusion for newcomers to the city as well as local and visiting dignitaries.

Both factions disagreed in the past, but Mrs Nawaz listened patiently to each side and helped them find common ground.

The blended association represents families, students, professionals and the wider public.

It aims to strengthen ties, improve communication and create a more inclusive space for everyone.

That approach underpins the organisation’s annual Eid ul-Adha multicultural festival, which focuses on harmony in diversity and features Arab, African, Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Pakistani performances.

Mrs Nawaz also wants to connect with people from other backgrounds and show a side of Pakistan rarely seen in the news.

In Pakistani custom, visitors are called an image of God.

“So you need to be welcoming to guests. And if you are a guest somewhere, you need to respect that culture and their traditions.

“So while we respect the Kiwi culture and traditions and everything, we also are trying to showcase our own uniqueness here as Pakistanis,” Mrs Nawaz said.

She hopes to pass on the warmth of Eid and Ramadan to her own family and the wider community.

“So we organise these events where we invite other people and other communities and we celebrate together. Because that’s Ramadan. You cook and you share.”

Alongside her presidency, Mrs Nawaz is a host of OAR FM’s Chit Chat with Pakistan and is one of the 2026 Inspirational Women Awards New Zealand medallists.

She also balances raising two children with completing a PhD in linguistics at the University of Otago, where she teaches the subject.

“So it’s a lot of boats that I am in. It’s a lot of work.

“But I think your 30s are for that. Because when I grow older, I feel like I’m not going to be able to do this much work after a few years. So I want to do everything. I don’t want to miss out on anything.”

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz

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