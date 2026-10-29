A local woman wants to get fellow wheelchair users out in the fresh air for a weekly game of petanque.

Maria Wierda-Bouwman is looking for players from across Dunedin and the Taieri to form a social group at the Petanque Taieri courts at 12 Wickliffe St, Mosgiel.

The club has offered the players free use of its facility outside normal club days, which take place on Wednesdays and Sundays from 1pm.

“There are not many sports that people in wheelchairs can play outdoors because of the grass when it is wet.

“You can’t go in the grass because your wheelchair gets all dirty and you bring it all inside. It is hard to get rid of it and also you might get stuck,” Wierda-Bouwman said.

The gravel surrounding the court allows chairs to manoeuvre, although the tyres leave tracks that need to be smoothed out afterwards.

With the help of her husband, Jim, Wierda-Bouwman is trialling a large rubber mat to improve access, as her wheels can still sink into the loose stones.

Despite the challenges, she is determined to find a way to ensure the sessions go ahead.

Maria Wierda-Bouwman hopes to form a regular pétanque group for wheelchair users. Photo: Sam Henderson

“We can sort something out. It’s just a bit of fun, really,” she said.

Wierda-Bouwman moved to New Zealand from the Netherlands about 43 years ago and first played petanque in France in her 20s.

For years she enjoyed the game with her family using boules bought from op shops.

In October 2021, she fell at her former Macandrew Bay home and partially broke two vertebrae in her neck. Surgery in Christchurch saved some movement in her limbs.

“I was helicoptered to Christchurch where I immediately was operated on.

“That is why I can have some function, otherwise I would have been paralysed from the shoulders down.”

After rehabilitation at the Burwood Spinal Unit, she moved into an accessible house in Mosgiel.

Now settled, she wants other wheelchair users to join petanque sessions, with minor rule tweaks to suit seated players.

“Of course we can’t play from the same spot because we can’t pass each other.

“So we’ll break that rule and we will just sit next to each other.”

Helpers will rake out any indentations left on the surface by tyres after play.

“Anyone can join, any ability, as long as they can throw a ball with their hands.

“And they can bring a supporter to bring them here and help with retrieving the balls.”

Once people get in touch, she will establish the best times to suit.

People can get in touch via The Star if they are interested in joining.

“It’s nice to be outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Wierda-Bouwman said.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz