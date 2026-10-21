Dunedin’s historic Ocean Beach Railway will celebrate its 65th anniversary over Labour Weekend, with train rides and activities for all the family.

New Zealand’s first heritage railway, the Ocean Beach Railway was founded in 1961 and has become a popular attraction for locals and visitors alike.

Dunedin's Ocean beach Railway will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a special weekend of train rides and activities over Labour Weekend. Photo: Supplied

Ocean Beach Railway secretary/treasurer David Thomson said the 65th anniversary celebrations were a chance for the group to share some of New Zealand’s railway history with the public.

The Ocean Beach Railway holds and restores a collection of locomotives and carriages dating back to the late 1800s. Its ticket office is based in the restored St Kilda railway station, which was built in 1878.

“The group has restored many locomotives and examples of rolling stock over the years, helping to preserve some of our railway history,” he said.

Train rides are held on specially laid track at Kettle Park, St Kilda, and run every Sunday, from 11am-4pm (weather permitting), from Labour Weekend to King’s Birthday. The group also occasionally runs rides on its two motorised jiggers.

“So this will be both our opening weekend for the season, and our birthday celebration,” Mr Thomson said.

Railway jiggers at Ocean Beach Railway, in John Wilson Dr, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary over Labour Weekend. Photo: Supplied

The 65th anniversary of the Ocean Beach Railway will be marked with three days of train and jigger rides, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Rides will be discounted to a gold coin cost.

Following on from this weekend’s birthday celebrations, the Ocean Beach Railway will also run its annual Halloween train from 2pm-9pm on October 31.

Plans are also under way for a Christmas-themed event on December 20, where donations of food can be made in support of the Presbyterian Support Family Works Foodbank. An appearance from Santa is also expected.

Mr Thomson said the small Ocean Beach Railway group were passionate about preserving railway history and continued to work on the rolling stock and buildings, although funds were always an issue.

Bollards were recently installed at the entrance to the railway platform, with the support of a grant from the Grassroots Trust.

“And we are currently fundraising to put a new roof onto our workshop and locomotive shed, at a cost of about $88,000,” he said.

The group was applying for grants to help cover the cost.

The Ocean Beach Railways 65th anniversary celebrations will be held from October 24-26, offering train and jigger rides from 11am-4pm each day, at 3 John Wilson Drive, St Kilda.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz