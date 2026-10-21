Orokonui Ecosanctuary is keen to connect with the local community by hosting a “Locals Welcome Weekend” over Labour Weekend.

Running from Saturday to Monday, October 24-26, the event will include talks and free children’s activities, along with discounted sanctuary access for visitors and families.

Orokonui communications lead Taylor Davies-Colley said, in a statement, the aim of the welcome weekend was to encourage more people to experience the sanctuary, learn more about its wildlife and the work being done to protect it.

Orokonui Ecosanctuary will be open from 9.30am-4.30pm each day of the weekend, and the on-site Horopito Cafe will be open from 10am-3pm.

Sanctuary access will be discounted at $10 for adults, $5 for children (5-18 years) and $25 for families.

For more details, visit www.orokonui.nz.

— Allied Media