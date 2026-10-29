In last week's Dunedin Decides weekly poll on local issues, we noted that Labour Day marks the fight for an eight-hour working day and asked our readers ahead of the long weekend whether they would support a four-day working week.

There was a clear positive response, with 64% answering in the affirmative. Respondents noted wellbeing benefits while also highlighting remuneration and expenses.

SELECTION OF RESPONSES

Yes. It would provide a healthier work-life balance as well as contributing to increased productivity.

— John Le Brun

Yes. I fought hard to obtain a variation to my contract for reduced hours over 4 days. The improvement in my physical and mental health is immense. It must, however, be weighed against weekly remuneration and expenses.

— Cathy Maclean

Yes. I have negotiated this with my work. I am of retirement age and having my mid-week day off really helps with my personal wellbeing and overall productivity.

— Sally Marks

Cast your vote for this weeks question here: Dunedin Decides

We will publish the results in the following edition alongside a selection of written comments.

Do you have a question you would like to submit for Dunedin to decide on? Submit here: thestar.co.nz/decides