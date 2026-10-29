ATHLETICS

Oct 29: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, easy run or hilly run, starts 5.30pm, football fields next to Tomahawk Beach carpark.

Oct 30: FRIGILL (Friday Cargill) meet 7am, top of Mt Cargill, Jog down together, coffee afterwards.

Oct 31: Dunedin parkrun, weekly 5km timed run, new summer start time of 8am, lower carpark, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Nov 1: Hill City-University Club, combined long run, starts 8am, clubrooms, Logan Park.

Nov 2: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, Children’s Athletics, Monday Club Nights, 5.30pm, Chingford Park.

Nov 3: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Tuesday walking group, starts 5.30pm, children’s play area at New World Centre City.

Nov 3: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, sole Tuesdays weekly training, starts 5pm, field opposite tennis courts parking area, Logan Park (Caledonian Ground closed for resurfacing).

Nov 4: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Wednesday weekly run, starts 5.45pm, Otago Dental School main entrance, Great King St.

CRICKET

Oct 31: The Ford Trophy, Otago Volts v Central Stags, starts 10.30am, University of Otago Oval.

Nov 4: The Ford Trophy, Otago Volts v Canterbury Kings, starts 10.30am, University of Otago Oval.

CROQUET

Oct 29, 31: Forbury Park Croquet Club, Thursday and Saturday at 12.45pm (both golf croquet and association played), 123 Victoria Rd.

Oct 29, 31, Nov 4: Leith Croquet Club, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1.15pm (golf croquet), Thursdays and Saturdays 1.15pm (association croquet), 9 Quentin Ave, Leith Valley.

Oct 29, 30, Nov 1: Punga Croquet Club, regular club sessions, Thursdays 1pm, Fridays 10am, and Sundays 1pm, corner Lawson and Ross St.

Oct 30, 31, Nov 1, 4: Tainui Croquet Club, Club Days Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1pm (golf croquet), Wednesday mornings and Saturday afternoons (association croquet and monthly beginners), 24a Tahuna Rd.

GOLF

Oct 29: Dunedin Golf Club, Thursday Twilight Golf Series 9-hole team Stableford competition, starts 5pm, Chisholm Links, 16 Tahuna Rd.

Nov 1-3: Dunedin Police Golf Club is hosting the New Zealand and South Island Police Golf Championships, St Clair Golf Club.

HORSE RACING

Nov 3: Otago Racing Club, Grand Casino Melbourne Cup Day, gates open 11am, Wingatui Racecourse, 285 Gladstone Rd North, Mosgiel.

INDOOR BOWLS

Oct 30, Nov 3: Octagon Club, indoor bowls, Tuesdays 10.30am, Fridays 10am, Age Concern Otago building, 9 The Octagon.

Nov 2: Taieri Age Connect, indoor bowls for over-55s, starts 1.30pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

MOTORSPORTS

Oct 31: Beachlands Speedway, Opening Night Trophy Challenge, starts 5pm, Beachlands Speedway, Waldronville.