ATHLETICS

Oct 22: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, easy run or hilly run, starts 5.30pm, football fields next to Tomahawk Beach carpark.

Oct 24: Dunedin parkrun, weekly 5km timed run, starts 9am, lower carpark, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Oct 25: Hill City-University Club, combined long run, starts 8am, clubrooms, Logan Park.

Oct 25: 88th Leith Harbour Free 5km or 10km run, incorporating the Otago 10km Road Championships, Te Aka Ōtākou shared path, 9am, starts and finishes at 9 Kitchener St.

Oct 27: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Tuesday walking group, starts 5.30pm, children’s play area at New World Centre City.

Oct 27: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, sole Tuesdays weekly training, starts 5pm, Caledonian Ground.

Oct 28: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Wednesday weekly run, starts 5.45pm, Otago Dental School main entrance, Great King St.

CROQUET

Oct 22, 24: Forbury Park Croquet Club, Thursday and Saturday at 12.45pm (both golf croquet and association played), 123 Victoria Rd. Inquiries: georgemcinnes1948@gmail.com.

Oct 22, 24, 28: Leith Croquet Club, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1.15pm (golf croquet), Thursdays and Saturdays 1.15pm (association croquet), 9 Quentin Ave, Leith Valley. Inquiries: glennjoan.m@gmail.com.

Oct 22, 23, 25: Punga Croquet Club, regular club sessions, Thursdays 1pm, Fridays 10am, and Sundays 1pm, corner Lawson and Ross St. Inquiries: pungacroquetclub@gmail.com.

Oct 23, 24, 25, 28: Tainui Croquet Club, Club Days Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1pm (golf croquet), Wednesday mornings and Saturday afternoons (association croquet and monthly beginners), 24a Tahuna Rd. Inquiries: tainuicc@gmail.com.

GOLF

Oct 22: Dunedin Golf Club, Thursday Twilight Golf Series 9-hole team Stableford competition, starts 5pm, Chisholm Links, 16 Tahuna Rd

INDOOR BOWLS

Oct 23, 27: Octagon Club, indoor bowls, Tuesdays 10.30am, Fridays 10am, Age Concern Otago building, 9 The Octagon.

Oct 26: Taieri Age Connect, indoor bowls for over-55s, starts 1.30pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

SOFTBALL

Oct 24, 25: Otago Softball Association, 9th Annual Aran Bailey and Ima Hodges Memorial Tournaments, Hancock Park.