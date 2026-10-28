Wingatui Racecourse on Melbourne Cup Day is a chance to enjoy a thrilling day out. Photo: Allied Media

Grand Casino Melbourne Cup Day

Fantastic racing, fashion and food will be on offer when the annual event returns next Tuesday.

Hosted by the Otago Racing Club, the day is a chance to dress in sartorial style, catch the action on the track and enjoy beverages and live entertainment.

Tuesday, November 3, 11am to 7pm

Wingatui Racecourse,

285 Gladstone Rd North, Wingatui, Mosgiel

Oliver and Harry Wingfield enjoy a previous Dunedin Rainbow Run. Photo: Allied Media

Night 'n Day Rainbow Run

Sport Otago's annual event will be even more vibrant as pink and orange powders have been added to the popular annual event. Entrants will walk or jog the 3km course, getting active while passing through seven stations that shower them in a cloud of colour.

Those taking part are encouraged to wear black or white clothing to help the bright shades stand out as they make their way around the route.

Tickets are available now at sportotago.co.nz/rainbowrun

Sunday, November 1, 11am start

Logan Park, Dunedin

Dunedin Indian Association member Riche Jain (left) creates a henna tattoo for Judith Swan. Photo: Sam Henderson

The Rout Group Diwali Festival of Lights

The Dunedin Indian Association is once again inviting everyone to mark the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the renewal of life during the ancient holiday of Diwali, also known as Deepavali.

From live entertainment and cultural performances to authentic street food, the colour and beauty of South Asia will be on show.

Interactive sessions will cover dance and music, alongside saree draping and henna tattooing.

A children’s fun zone featuring games and a bouncy castle will keep youngsters entertained.

The free, alcohol-free event is open to the whole community.

Sunday, November 1, 2pm to 8pm.

Breeze Arena, Edgar Centre, 116 Portsmouth Dr

The Rongo Stone, adjacent to Portsmouth Drive, commemorates the forced exile to Otepoti of 200 Māori men, from the 1860s-1880s, where they were subjected to hard labour on public works. Many of the men were from the pacifist Taranaki settlement of Parihaka, which was invaded by government troops on November 5, 1881. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Parihaka Day commemoration

The 145th anniversary of the invasion of the pacifist Taranaki settlement of Parihaka by government troops will be marked with a dawn ceremony on November 5, at the Rongo Stone in Portsmouth Dr.

The brief hui of remembrance and reflection, which will run from 7am to 7.30am, will acknowledge the sad, but special connection between Taranaki and Ōtepoti, and upholds the legacy of Parihaka leaders Te Whiti-o-Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi.

More than 200 Māori prisoners, including men from Parihaka, were exiled to Ōtepoti, where they were subjected to hard labour on public works.

As a symbol of peace, a raukura mā (white feather) will be handed to everyone on arrival. As a practical peace action a koha will be collected and presented to Whare Moana (Moana House). Donations can also be made online.

Thursday, November 5, 7am-7.30am, at the Rongo Stone.

Former Knox Church Junior choristers, (from left) Rishi Shantapriyan, Alexa Choie, Alice Smith, and Billie Hinch, are being supported in their Aotearoa Choral Academy endeavours through Sunday's Knox Church Junior Choir "Cushion Concert". Photo: Supplied

Knox Church Junior Choir & Friends — Cushion Concert

Knox Church Junior Choir will host a variety concert this Sunday afternoon, November 1, in support of four former choristers who have been accepted into the Aotearoa Choral Academy.

The “Cushion Concert”, which will be held from 2pm at Knox Church, is a celebration of young music makers and is suitable for all ages.

The concert will feature solos and duets, items from four local children’s choirs, special guests, and organ music. All welcome, entry by Koha.

Sunday, November 1, 2pm, at Knox Church