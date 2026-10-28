CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

October 29: Cantores Choir present “Encore 2”, songs by Elgar, Faure, Gibbons and American works, conducted by Emanuel Nolden, 7pm, Dunedin Railway Station. All proceeds to MS New Zealand.

October 31: Kazbah Studio presents a family-friendly Halloween Hafla dance party, featuring Dunedin’s Khamzin belly dancers, Christchurch’s Soul Star belly dancers and local Middle Eastern band Unfortunate Repercussions, 6.30pm, 49 Frasers Rd, Ellis Park. Koha.

November 1: Knox Church Junior Choir and Friends present a “Cushion Concert”, featuring solos, duets, local choirs, and organ music, 2pm, Knox Church. Raising funds to support former choristers attend the Aotearoa Choral Academy. Entry by donation.

Chamber music ensemble NZTrio, (from left) Somi Kim (piano), Amalia Hall (violin), and Matthias Balzat (cello) presents "Reverie", featuring works by Kulenty, Schoenberg, Bernstein and Schumann, Wednesday, November 4, 7pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Photo: Star Files

November 4: NZTrio He Taonga Wairere presents “Reverie”, featuring works by Kulenty, Schoenberg, Bernstein and Schumann, 7pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

November 6: The Octagon Ensemble presents “Beneath the Southern Stars”, a concert celebrating the life and work of Benjamin Britten, with music by David Hamilton, Chris Artley and Rosa Elliott, 7pm, St Paul’s Cathedral.

November 6: Silverpeaks Country Music Club “Variety Country Night”, with guest artists Brooke Payne, Yvonne Munro, Valley Bluegrass, Graeme Fraser, Claire Currie, Peter Cairns and Colleen Hosking, 7.30pm, Taieri Bowling Club, Mosgiel. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Margaret on 027 232-5476 or email colqu@xtra.co.nz.

November 8: “Sunflowers in Bloom — Harmonies for Ukraine”, concert of classical and Ukrainian folk music, and words of hope, presented by Donald Cullington, Sydney Manowitz and friends, with performance by Stand With Ukraine, 2pm, St Paul’s Cathedral. Entry by koha, proceeds to support the Youth Orchestra of Ukraine.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

October 29: Cleos, Dolly Possum, Strap and Monkey Do, 8pm at the Crown Hotel.

October 29, 31 and November 3: Karaoke every Thursday and Saturday, plus open mic on Tuesday, with Jae Bedford, at The Bog.

October 30: Utilize the Remains’ Meaningless Existence album release tour with Heir Friar, Goats As and Crisis, 8pm at the Crown Hotel.

October 30-31: Return season of award-winning comedian Harriet Moir’s Dear Stalker, 7pm at Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St.

October 30, November 6 and 13: Karaoke with Jae Bedford, at Crofters Arms.

October 31: Halloween Bash featuring Cerberus, Fubar, Alleyway and Lines, 9pm at the Crown Hotel.

THEATRE & POETRY

November 11-22: Birds of a Feather presents Julia, by Joanna Murray-Smith, directed by Mel Dodge and starring Lara Macgregor, at Allen Hall Theatre. Most shows at 7pm, with 2pm Sunday matinee.

DANCE

November 3 and 5: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

November 5 and 12: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

November 5 and 12: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

November 3 and 5: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

November 3: Taieri Friendship Club meeting, with guest speaker Tūhura Otago Museum curator Moira White, 9.30am, Taieri Bridge Club rooms, cnr Church and Wickliffe Sts. Inquiries, phone Lynne on 021 111-2169.

November 4: Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club monthly meeting, 10am, Haven Hall, Salvation Army, Princes St. New ladies welcome to come along, or contact Patricia by phoning 027 326-5704, email patanddave177@gmail.com.

November 4: NZ Society of Genealogists Dunedin branch meeting, genealogy problem solving night, with speakers Chris Featonby and Elwyn Bachop on “Genealogy, genetics and digital resources”, from 6.30pm, Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

October 29 and November 5: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

October 29 and November 5: Cards; 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

November 1: Awakening to self-love: half day meditation retreat, led by Kovido Maddick, 9.30am-12.30pm, North East Valley School. Tickets via www.eventbrite.co.nz

November 3 and 10: “Parents’ Place” gathering for parents, Tuesday 10am-noon, at SuperGrans space, South City Mall, 132 Hillside Rd. Inquiries, phone Philippa on 027 422-7472, or email manager@supergransdunedin.co.nz.

November 4 and 11: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

November 4 and 18: West Taieri Embroiderers Guild meetings, 10am-2.30pm, Outram District Memorial Hall. All interested and new stitchers welcome, contact Robin Hill 027 481-1012.

MUSIC GROUPS

October 29 and November 5: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 6.45pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

October 30 and November 6: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 30 and November 6: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

October 30 and November 6: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

October 30 and November 6: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

October 30 and November 13: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

November 1 and 15: POHO Ukulele Group, 5.30pm-6.30pm every second Sunday. New strummers welcome. Information, contact Brenda on 021 125-5322.

November 3 and 10: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 487-6443.

November 3 and 10: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz.

November 3 and 10: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

November 3 and 10: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

EXHIBITIONS

Until October 30: “A River of Creativity” pop-up exhibition & sale at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

Until October 30: “Fantails in Four Seasons”, new works by Kaori Jackson, Koru Gallery.

Until October 31: “Subject Matters”, works by James Thomson-Bache, RDS Gallery, 6 Castle St.

Until October 31: “Human Beings are Phototropic, They Move Towards Light”, paintings by Kirsten Ferguson, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until October 31: “Tales, Tangles & Tiny Adventures”, watercolour, ink and whimsical tales by Michele Dalwood, part of the Art@Marinoto Cafe programme, Mercy Hospital.

November 1-30: “Ceramics by Father and Son”, works by Richard and Jengis Poor, at Koru Gallery.

November 14-22: “Art in November” group exhibition of paintings and prints by Alison Belton, Irina Schreiber, Janet Farquharson, Janet Smith, Julia McNaughton, Judy Wilson, Lynlee Heenan, Mary Thompson, Naomi Wadsworth, and Stephen Packer, at Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

Until November 15: “Amnesia”, group exhibition by Women’s Work Art Collective (WWAC), artists include Rowan Taigel, Linda Cook, Pam McKinlay, Emma Cook, Robbitti Stanly and Rachel Zajac, at Bertha Gallery, 15 George St, Port Chalmers.

Until November 22: “The Wayfarer”, works by Robert Macdonald, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until November 29: “A River of Creativity”, looking back over 40 years of Artsenta creative & wellness space, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until February 8: “Early New Zealand Modernist”, works by Whanganui-born artist Edith Collier, based on the principles of post-impressionist, developed and toured by Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, at Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Exhibition tour this Saturday, 11am.

Dunedin Dahlia Circle presents its popular annual Dahlia Tuber Sale this Saturday, October 31, from 10am at St Kilda Bowling Club, cnr Royal Cresc and Ravelston St. Photo: Allied Media files

GARDEN EVENTS

October 31: Dunedin Dahlia Circle annual Dahlia Tuber Sale, from 10am at St Kilda Bowling Club, cnr Royal Cresc and Ravelston St.

November 1: Heritage Roses Otago working bee, 9am-noon, Northern Cemetery. Bring weeding gear and sturdy footwear, morning tea provided. All help welcome.

November 2: Otago Daffodil Club meeting, with speaker Jean Steel on her trip to Denmark, 7.30pm, Janet Cameron Hall, Shand St, Green Island. All welcome, members please bring a plate. Inquiries, phone Maree on 027 660-9446.

November 4: Otago Rose Society meeting, with speaker Andrew Simms on his garden and roses, 7.30pm, St Peter’s Church hall, Hillside Rd. All welcome. Inquiries, email otagorosesociety@gmail.com

GENERAL EVENTS

November 2: Pātaka Ora free community lunch, from 11.30am at Āraiteuru Marae dining hall, 24 Shetland St, Wakari. All welcome for a hot meal and company.

November 5: Retired nurses annual reunion lunch, Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd. Registration and details: email regnselunch@gmail.com or text/phone 027 465-1516.